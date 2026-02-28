West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

The Election Commission began rolling out the post-SIR electoral lists in West Bengal, with physical copies now available in certain districts like Bankura. However, these lists are yet to appear online on the EC's designated platforms.

While the exact number of deletions from the draft rolls remains unclear, sources suggest over 1.35 lakh names may have been removed in Bankura district. The newly published list categorizes 7.08 crore voters as 'approved', 'deleted', or 'under adjudication'—the latter indicating cases under judicial review.

The EC launched the Special Intensive Revision last November, distributing enumeration forms to voters for a crucial voter roll clean-up. Although the draft rolls initially saw a reduction from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore voters following deletions for reasons like death or migration, around 60 lakh voters are still under review due to discrepancies in their forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)