Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel
Northern Israel experienced explosions as the country intercepted Iranian missiles following a joint attack with the US on Iran. The Israeli military utilized air defense systems amidst the ongoing situation, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Explosions erupted in northern Israel on Saturday, a result of the country's efforts to intercept incoming missiles from Iran.
The conflict escalated following a joint attack launched by Israel and the United States on Iranian targets, prompting the use of Israel's air defense systems.
As of the latest reports, there are no confirmed casualties or damage from the missile interception operations.
