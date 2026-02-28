Left Menu

Shree TMT Joins IGBC, Reinforces Commitment to Green Construction

Shree TMT, operated by Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd, announces its membership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), bolstering its role in sustainable manufacturing. As a certified member, it enhances its market credibility and supports green-certified projects across India, while holding GreenPro and a 5-Star Green Steel Rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:54 IST
Hyderabad, India – Shree TMT, a division of Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd renowned for its sustainable steel solutions, proudly announces its membership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

This affiliation underscores the company's dedication to environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, as it already holds notable certifications including GreenPro and a 5-Star Green Steel Rating.

Shree TMT, with its reputable products now bearing the IGBC endorsement, aims to significantly contribute to India's burgeoning green construction movement and support eco-conscious infrastructure projects across the nation.

