DMK and Congress Kickstart Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

The ruling DMK and its key ally, the Congress party, embarked on formal seat-sharing negotiations for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election on Saturday. The talks took place at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters, marking a significant step towards the electoral preparations.

The Congress delegation, steered by Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, and AICC co-in-charge Niveditha Alva, met with the DMK panel led by senior Parliamentarian T R Baalu. These negotiations are crucial for both parties, especially for Congress, which is a vital constituent of the DMK-led alliance.

Amidst speculation, Girish Chodankar maintained discretion, telling reporters that details would be shared in due course. Congress is aiming for a larger share than the 25 Assembly seats it contested in the 2021 elections, alongside seeking a Rajya Sabha seat and a share in governance. The outcomes of these negotiations are of considerable interest, as they have the potential to influence the political landscape in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)