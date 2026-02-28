Rising Tensions: Iran School Attack Casualties Surge
A tragic attack on a girls' school in southern Iran has resulted in at least 40 fatalities, with 45 more wounded. The strike, carried out by Israeli-US forces, took place in Minab, Hormozgan province, where Iran's Revolutionary Guard has a base. No official statements have been released by the US or Israel.
The death toll from a recent strike on a girls' school in southern Iran has climbed to a minimum of 40, according to state-run IRNA news agency reports on Saturday.
The attack occurred in Minab, situated in Iran's Hormozgan province, and left at least 45 others injured. Minab is also home to a base operated by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
Despite the severity of the attack, neither the United States nor Israel has provided any official comments on the ongoing campaign.
