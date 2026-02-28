Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Iran School Attack Casualties Surge

A tragic attack on a girls' school in southern Iran has resulted in at least 40 fatalities, with 45 more wounded. The strike, carried out by Israeli-US forces, took place in Minab, Hormozgan province, where Iran's Revolutionary Guard has a base. No official statements have been released by the US or Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The death toll from a recent strike on a girls' school in southern Iran has climbed to a minimum of 40, according to state-run IRNA news agency reports on Saturday.

The attack occurred in Minab, situated in Iran's Hormozgan province, and left at least 45 others injured. Minab is also home to a base operated by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Despite the severity of the attack, neither the United States nor Israel has provided any official comments on the ongoing campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

