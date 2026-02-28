Left Menu

Bengal Voter Purge Fuels Allegations of 'Invisible Rigging'

The Election Commission's deletion of over 63 lakh names from West Bengal's electoral rolls has sparked a controversy. The ruling Trinamool Congress accuses the Commission of colluding with the BJP for invisible rigging, while the BJP argues it eliminated infiltrators. The issue amplifies tensions ahead of the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:55 IST
Bengal Voter Purge Fuels Allegations of 'Invisible Rigging'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over the Election Commission's decision to remove over 63 lakh names from West Bengal's electoral rolls has intensified, with the Trinamool Congress accusing the Commission of covert manipulation to favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TMC leaders cited that bona fide voters are being wrongly removed.

Conversely, the BJP claims the voter list has been cleansed of illegal entries believed to boost TMC's vote bank. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari argued that infiltrators had long impacted Bengal's political landscape like an ailment, and the revised list restores electoral integrity.

With assembly elections on the horizon, tensions mount as both parties prepare for a decisive contest. The TMC asserts genuine voters face disenfranchisement, while the BJP believes the revision strengthens lawful electoral participation. Congress, too, questions the accuracy of the new rolls and calls for more scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run victory over Sri Lanka in final Super 8 match.

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run vict...

 Global
2
Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

 India
3
Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

 India
4
Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026