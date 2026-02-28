US-Israel Offensive Sparks Escalated Tensions with Iran

The United States and Israel launched a significant military operation against Iran on Saturday, marking a severe escalation in regional tensions. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian populace to challenge the long-standing Islamic leadership, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel and US military installations in the vicinity.

The offensive coincided with ongoing nuclear negotiations, which have thus far failed to yield results. While smoke enveloped Tehran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's whereabouts remained undisclosed amidst speculation that his office was targeted. Iranian officials condemned the attack as 'unprovoked' and illegitimate.

Following the offensive, the United Nations Security Council planned an urgent session. The strikes have dramatically impacted already tense US-Iran relations, leaving the situation fragile and unpredictable. The long-term outcomes of this confrontation are unclear, with potential shifts in Middle Eastern alliances and global oil markets.

