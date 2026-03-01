Gulf on Edge: Iran's Missile Strikes Heighten Tensions

Iranian missiles streaking across Gulf skies have validated regional leaders' longstanding fears of Tehran's capacity to bring war to their doorstep, likely bolstering Arab rulers' support for U.S.–Israeli military actions.

Even in Dubai's opulent Palm resort, missile impacts rattled buildings and sparked panic among residents, underscoring the conflict has now broken through Iran's borders, just as Tehran had warned. Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi of the Emirates Policy Center emphasized the immediate threat now faced by Gulf nations over perceived targeting of U.S. bases.

Iran's strikes aim to signal the vulnerability of U.S. allies and hike the cost of their alliance with Washington, with regional analysts warning of potential escalation into open war. The focus on oil-rich states internationalizes the conflict, threatening vital global oil supplies and regional security. Governments argue against sidelining America in any regional talks, asserting that Iran's missile capabilities and proxy forces cannot be negotiated without U.S. involvement.

Tehran's missile arsenal, a direct threat to Gulf states, remains a contentious subject. As Trump shifts strategy towards a rapid, decisive military response, the region faces heightened risks should conflict spread, drawing in crucial energy routes and boosting geopolitical stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)