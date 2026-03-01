United Front: Israeli Leaders Unite Against Iranian Threat

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has voiced his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to launch military strikes against Iran, labeling it a 'just war against evil.' The escalating tensions have seen the U.S. and Israel executing coordinated attacks, targeting Iran's senior leaders and aiming for a governmental overthrow.

The outraged response from Iran included missile barrages aimed at Israel and surrounding Gulf countries. Amid these heightened hostilities, Lapid stressed a unified stance against the Iranian threat, despite his history of fierce political rivalry with Netanyahu.

Lapid also expressed gratitude towards President Donald Trump, praising the U.S. for its leadership in the operations. With national elections looming, Israel faces internal political challenges. However, Lapid remains optimistic about Israel's resilience in sustaining any prolonged conflict.