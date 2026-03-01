United Front: Israeli Leaders Unite Against Iranian Threat
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid supports Prime Minister Netanyahu's campaign against Iran, describing it as a 'just war against evil.' The U.S. and Israel's military actions against Iran have escalated tensions, with Lapid emphasizing unity despite past political rivalry. Lapid commended the U.S., particularly Trump, for their involvement.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has voiced his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to launch military strikes against Iran, labeling it a 'just war against evil.' The escalating tensions have seen the U.S. and Israel executing coordinated attacks, targeting Iran's senior leaders and aiming for a governmental overthrow.
The outraged response from Iran included missile barrages aimed at Israel and surrounding Gulf countries. Amid these heightened hostilities, Lapid stressed a unified stance against the Iranian threat, despite his history of fierce political rivalry with Netanyahu.
Lapid also expressed gratitude towards President Donald Trump, praising the U.S. for its leadership in the operations. With national elections looming, Israel faces internal political challenges. However, Lapid remains optimistic about Israel's resilience in sustaining any prolonged conflict.
ALSO READ
Middle East Flight Crisis: Airlines Grounded Amid Tensions
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Middle East Tensions: India's Intervention
Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israel Strike Iran's Leadership
Azad Urges Diplomacy Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Middle East Tensions: Impact on Indian Families and Travel