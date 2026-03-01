Pakistan Stands United with Qatar and UAE Amidst Regional Tensions

In a series of diplomatic conversations, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged with leaders from Qatar and the UAE to address the latest regional tensions following military actions by the US and Israel against Iran.

Sharif, in discussions with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemned the escalation initiated by Israel, which also affected Qatar and other Gulf nations. He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support and solidarity with Qatar amid the unfolding crisis.

Similarly, talks with UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a call from Deputy PM Ishaq Dar with UAE's Foreign Minister emphasized Pakistan's commitment to peace and its readiness to aid its Gulf allies. The exchanges highlighted the close bonds and strategic importance of Pakistan's relationships with both countries.

