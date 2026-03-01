Left Menu

Unity Amidst Conflict: Israel's Strikes on Iran Garners Support

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid supports Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to strike Iran amidst escalating tensions. Despite political differences, Lapid backs actions against Iran's leadership, calling it a 'just war against evil.' The U.S. joins Israel in the endeavor, igniting retaliatory missile strikes from Iran.

Updated: 01-03-2026 00:31 IST
Unity Amidst Conflict: Israel's Strikes on Iran Garners Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has thrown his support behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial decision to strike Iran. Describing the campaign as a 'just war against evil,' Lapid emphasized the need for unity against a common threat.

The collaboration between the U.S. and Israel signifies a significant escalation in tensions, with strategic strikes targeting senior leaders in Iran. This prompted a series of retaliatory missile attacks from Iran aimed at Israel and Gulf countries, including the UAE and Qatar. Speaking to reporters from a bomb shelter, Lapid reiterated the call for solidarity in the face of looming threats.

Lapid's backing comes despite a history of political rivalry with Netanyahu. Tensions have risen since Israel's surprise attack on Iran last June, which led to a brief yet deadly conflict. With national elections looming, Lapid's position could be pivotal, especially as Israeli polls project challenges ahead for Netanyahu's coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

