Unity Amidst Conflict: Israel's Strikes on Iran Garners Support

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has thrown his support behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial decision to strike Iran. Describing the campaign as a 'just war against evil,' Lapid emphasized the need for unity against a common threat.

The collaboration between the U.S. and Israel signifies a significant escalation in tensions, with strategic strikes targeting senior leaders in Iran. This prompted a series of retaliatory missile attacks from Iran aimed at Israel and Gulf countries, including the UAE and Qatar. Speaking to reporters from a bomb shelter, Lapid reiterated the call for solidarity in the face of looming threats.

Lapid's backing comes despite a history of political rivalry with Netanyahu. Tensions have risen since Israel's surprise attack on Iran last June, which led to a brief yet deadly conflict. With national elections looming, Lapid's position could be pivotal, especially as Israeli polls project challenges ahead for Netanyahu's coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)