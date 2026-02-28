Chaos in the Gulf: Explosions and Missile Strikes Sow Panic

The Gulf region has descended into a state of alarm following an Israel-US coordinated attack on Iran. The retaliation by Tehran affected countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar, as missiles rained down, forcing civilians to seek immediate cover. Terror and confusion grip residents, with social media ablaze with unverified reports exacerbating the chaos.

The situation escalated as the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed the interception of numerous Iranian missiles aimed at its territories, though some debris resulted in civilian casualties. Residents have been advised to avoid areas with shrapnel, while airspace closure has left thousands stranded due to widespread flight cancellations.

In response, the UAE issued a full air traffic shutdown, further complicating the travel situation as Dubai's major airports have suspended operations. Authorities are urging reliance on official communications to stem the spread of misinformation amid the unfolding crisis.