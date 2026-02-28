US-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Nuclear Negotiations

Tension between the United States and Iran is mounting following unsuccessful nuclear talks in Geneva. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the current negotiations, warning that military action remains a possibility if an agreement is not reached soon. He emphasized that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons.

As the stalemate persists, the US government has begun to prepare for potential conflict. The US Embassy in Israel is encouraging non-essential staff to leave the region, signaling the possibility of imminent military actions. Diplomatic efforts continue, with negotiations scheduled in Vienna next week.

International reaction has been swift, with various countries urging their citizens to depart from Israel and the Middle East. The UN calls for diplomacy, but military mobilization and the suspension of flights indicate a tense situation. The future of US-Iran relations remains uncertain as political and military strategies unfold.

