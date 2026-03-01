Left Menu

Death of Ayatollah Khamenei Sparks Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in an airstrike attributed to a joint operation by Israel and the United States. His death has led to significant unrest in the region, with Iran promising retribution and an unpredictable future looming for the Islamic Republic.

Updated: 01-03-2026 07:57 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead following a targeted airstrike by a joint US-Israel operation. His death was reported by Iranian state media on Sunday, shaking the foundation of Iran's political landscape.

The airstrike, which also killed key Iranian figures, has led to promises of retribution from Iran. The attack, conducted during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, marks another profound chapter in escalating US-Iran relations, with the potential to trigger widespread conflict.

While some Iranians have celebrated Khamenei's death, the incident has created a leadership vacuum and posed questions about Iran's future direction. Observers are now focused on how Iran and the international community will navigate the ensuing chaos and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

