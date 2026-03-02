Oil Markets in Turmoil Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Oil prices soared on Monday as tensions escalated in the Middle East, causing a ripple effect across global markets. With Brent crude oil jumping by 7.5% and U.S. crude climbing by 7.3%, investors turned to safer assets like the dollar, gold, and bonds.

The ongoing military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have ignited fears of a prolonged conflict, possibly lasting for weeks. The Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global oil and gas trade, remains a focal point as tankers are wary of potential attacks and insurance lapses, posing a significant disruption risk to supply.

The situation bears resemblance to the 1970s oil embargo, threatening to reignite global inflationary pressures and act as a burden on consumers and businesses. The implications have already been felt worldwide, with significant stock market and currency movements. The coming week holds key U.S. economic data, which could further influence market stability.