Unexpected Diplomacy: Argentine Soldier Released After Year-Long Detention in Venezuela

Argentine soldier Nahuel Gallo, held in Venezuela for over a year, has finally been released, Argentina's foreign minister announced on Sunday. The detention, which heightened tensions between Argentine President Javier Milei and Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro, concluded as Gallo left the country.

The case had been a point of contention for Buenos Aires, which condemned Gallo's arrest as arbitrary in an international court. The diplomatic ties between the nations had been strained ever since.

Gallo's wife, Maria Alexandra Gomez, joyously shared the news of his release on social media. She expressed her emotions, stating that their son, Victor, will soon reunite with his father.