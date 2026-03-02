Left Menu

Unexpected Diplomacy: Argentine Soldier Released After Year-Long Detention in Venezuela

After being detained in Venezuela for over a year, Argentine soldier Nahuel Gallo has been freed, following diplomatic efforts. His detention had strained relations between Argentina and Venezuela. His wife, Maria Alexandra Gomez, confirmed his return to Argentina, expressing relief and anticipation for their reunion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 05:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 05:48 IST
Unexpected Diplomacy: Argentine Soldier Released After Year-Long Detention in Venezuela

Argentine soldier Nahuel Gallo, held in Venezuela for over a year, has finally been released, Argentina's foreign minister announced on Sunday. The detention, which heightened tensions between Argentine President Javier Milei and Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro, concluded as Gallo left the country.

The case had been a point of contention for Buenos Aires, which condemned Gallo's arrest as arbitrary in an international court. The diplomatic ties between the nations had been strained ever since.

Gallo's wife, Maria Alexandra Gomez, joyously shared the news of his release on social media. She expressed her emotions, stating that their son, Victor, will soon reunite with his father.

TRENDING

1
Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran

Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran

 Global
2
Tragic Fallout: US-Iran Escalation Claims American Lives

Tragic Fallout: US-Iran Escalation Claims American Lives

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

 Global
4
Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanese capital after Hezbollah fired missiles across the border, reports AP.

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanese capital after Hezbollah fired missile...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI energy monitoring system could reshape residential power management

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026