Global Repercussions: The Impact of Khamenei's Death

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee postponed political activities to honor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after his death in a US-Israel air strike. Condemning the act as inhuman and barbaric, PCC President Tariq Hameed Karra expressed deep sorrow over the Iranian Supreme Leader's demise.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has suspended all upcoming political events scheduled for Sunday in a mark of respect for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in a joint airstrike by the US and Israel.
The party's spokesperson described the air strike as inhuman, barbaric, and cowardly, and strongly condemned the attack on the Iranian Supreme Leader.
Expressing profound grief over the loss, PCC President Tariq Hameed Karra led efforts to extend condolences for this significant loss, which has been confirmed by Iranian state media.
