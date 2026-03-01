Left Menu

Global Repercussions: The Impact of Khamenei's Death

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee postponed political activities to honor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after his death in a US-Israel air strike. Condemning the act as inhuman and barbaric, PCC President Tariq Hameed Karra expressed deep sorrow over the Iranian Supreme Leader's demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:40 IST
Global Repercussions: The Impact of Khamenei's Death
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has suspended all upcoming political events scheduled for Sunday in a mark of respect for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in a joint airstrike by the US and Israel.

The party's spokesperson described the air strike as inhuman, barbaric, and cowardly, and strongly condemned the attack on the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Expressing profound grief over the loss, PCC President Tariq Hameed Karra led efforts to extend condolences for this significant loss, which has been confirmed by Iranian state media.

TRENDING

1
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

 Global
2
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

 India
3
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict Impact Chennai-bound Travelers

Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict Impact Chennai-bound Travelers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026