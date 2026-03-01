Celebrating Nitish Kumar: Architect of Bihar's Progress
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turned 75, receiving warm birthday wishes from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others. They praised his leadership and development work in Bihar, highlighting his contributions to good governance and social justice, along with prayers for his health and longevity.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday, receiving congratulatory messages from prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Modi lauded Kumar for his relentless efforts towards Bihar's progress, citing his vision and impactful development schemes that have benefited countless citizens. Modi, alongside others, wished Kumar a healthy and long life.
Echoing these sentiments, Amit Shah praised Kumar's leadership in advancing the NDA's agenda in Bihar, emphasizing the state's growth and progress under his stewardship. Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers also commended Kumar's commitment to good governance, social justice, and infrastructure development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Architect of Development Turns 75
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress
SLMG Beverages Boosts Industrial Growth in Bihar with New Coca-Cola Plant
Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi
Bihar Leads the Charge in Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign