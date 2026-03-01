Celebrating Nitish Kumar: Architect of Bihar's Progress

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday, receiving congratulatory messages from prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Modi lauded Kumar for his relentless efforts towards Bihar's progress, citing his vision and impactful development schemes that have benefited countless citizens. Modi, alongside others, wished Kumar a healthy and long life.

Echoing these sentiments, Amit Shah praised Kumar's leadership in advancing the NDA's agenda in Bihar, emphasizing the state's growth and progress under his stewardship. Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers also commended Kumar's commitment to good governance, social justice, and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)