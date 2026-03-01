Left Menu

Celebrating Nitish Kumar: Architect of Bihar's Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turned 75, receiving warm birthday wishes from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others. They praised his leadership and development work in Bihar, highlighting his contributions to good governance and social justice, along with prayers for his health and longevity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:21 IST
Celebrating Nitish Kumar: Architect of Bihar's Progress
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday, receiving congratulatory messages from prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Modi lauded Kumar for his relentless efforts towards Bihar's progress, citing his vision and impactful development schemes that have benefited countless citizens. Modi, alongside others, wished Kumar a healthy and long life.

Echoing these sentiments, Amit Shah praised Kumar's leadership in advancing the NDA's agenda in Bihar, emphasizing the state's growth and progress under his stewardship. Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers also commended Kumar's commitment to good governance, social justice, and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
2
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates
3
Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

 India
4
Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing

Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026