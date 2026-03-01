Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir After Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing
Following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for calm, urging all communities to maintain peace and allow mourners to grieve. Officials ensured close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.
Tensions surged in Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged calm following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader's death, confirmed by Iranian state media, resulted from a US-Israel coordinated strike, sparking unrest across the region.
Protests erupted in several areas with significant Shia populations, including areas of Kashmir and sections of Jammu, such as Bhatindi and Chanderkote. Abdullah emphasized the importance of peaceful mourning and coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to support residents and students in Iran.
Security forces were on high alert, with senior police officials monitoring the situation closely to maintain peace. Abdullah called on communities to avoid actions that could heighten tensions and disrupt the region's stability during this sensitive time.
