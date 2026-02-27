ABVP Slams Festival Chaos: Urges Strengthened Safety Measures

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has sharply criticized the handling of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College's annual festival, citing a chaotic, 'stampede-like' environment that led to police enforcement actions resulting in student injuries.

In a strongly-worded statement, the student body called out both the university administration and Delhi Police, urging immediate reforms to avoid similar occurrences at forthcoming events. According to ABVP, the tumult ensued on the festival's second day, marked by an overwhelmed crowd, inadequate entry controls, and an alleged lathi charge that escalated the situation.

The organization demanded accountability and called for a comprehensive crowd management strategy including adequate security, streamlined entry-exit processes, and an operational emergency response plan, underscoring the necessity of these measures to safeguard student welfare.