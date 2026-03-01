Iranian Revolutionary Guard says 'a severe, decisive and regret-inducing punishment' coming over Khamenei's killing, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 08:06 IST
Iranian Revolutionary Guard says 'a severe, decisive and regret-inducing punishment' coming over Khamenei's killing, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iran's Leadership Uncertainty: Inside the Succession of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Assassination of Khamenei Sparks Turmoil in Iran
Turmoil in Kashmir: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing
The Iron Fist: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Dominant Rule and Its Legacy
End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Legacy and Iran's Uncertain Future