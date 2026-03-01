Left Menu

Tragic End for Bhubaneswar YouTuber: A Fatal Altercation

A YouTuber named Rahul Maharana was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation in Bhubaneswar. The incident occurred in GGP Colony, under Mancheswar police station's jurisdiction. Three suspects were arrested after police examined CCTV footage and seized a knife connected to the crime.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:29 IST
Tragic End for Bhubaneswar YouTuber: A Fatal Altercation
A YouTuber in Bhubaneswar was tragically killed after an altercation escalated to violence on Saturday night, according to local police reports. The victim, identified as Rahul Maharana from the Palasuni area, sustained fatal injuries from a sharp weapon.

The incident happened around 10 pm in GGP Colony, with police pinpointing three individuals who allegedly attacked Maharana, leaving him severely injured. Locals immediately rushed to his aid, transporting him to a nearby private hospital before being transferred to Capital Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested three suspects after reviewing CCTV footage from the scene and have seized the knife used in the attack. Investigations continue as authorities work to uncover the motives behind the murder.

