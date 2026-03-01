Left Menu

Odisha's Evacuation Efforts Amid West Asia Conflict

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has engaged with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of state residents stranded in West Asia. Efforts are underway to rescue Indian citizens amid the recent conflict, while flights have faced disruptions due to airspace restrictions.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has actively engaged with India's Ministry of External Affairs to secure the safe return of residents from the conflict-affected West Asia region. The assurance of evacuation comes as the Indian government coordinates efforts for a comprehensive rescue operation.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that, following discussions, the state expects the expedited return of its residents. The Central government, along with the Ministry of External Affairs, is rigorously pursuing the safe evacuation of all Indians trapped in the conflict zone.

The geopolitical landscape intensified with the recent attack led by the United States and Israel against Iran, which resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ensuing conflict has disrupted flights across West Asia, impacting international travel, including routes to and from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

