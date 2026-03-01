Leadership Shift in Andhra Pradesh Government

In a recent administrative reshuffle, G Sai Prasad was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, succeeding K Vijayanand who now assumes the role of Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Prasad officially took over the responsibilities on Saturday, marking a significant transition in the state's administrative hierarchy. On Sunday, he paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, signaling the commencement of his tenure in the key government position.

Meanwhile, K Vijayanand, having transitioned to his newly appointed role, also met with the Chief Minister to discuss future administrative strategies and offer support to his successor. The state government released an official announcement to confirm these developments.

