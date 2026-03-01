Leadership Shift in Andhra Pradesh Government
G Sai Prasad has been appointed as the new Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, succeeding K Vijayanand. He met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as part of his introductory duties. Vijayanand transitions to Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to the CM, also meeting Naidu in his new role.
- Country:
- India
In a recent administrative reshuffle, G Sai Prasad was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, succeeding K Vijayanand who now assumes the role of Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Prasad officially took over the responsibilities on Saturday, marking a significant transition in the state's administrative hierarchy. On Sunday, he paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, signaling the commencement of his tenure in the key government position.
Meanwhile, K Vijayanand, having transitioned to his newly appointed role, also met with the Chief Minister to discuss future administrative strategies and offer support to his successor. The state government released an official announcement to confirm these developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Government Sets Up Support System Amid West Asia Tensions
Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict
Tragic Kakinada Blast Spurs Government Action
Streamlining Government Litigation: A Unified Approach
Revamping Government Litigation: Efficiency and Coordination at the Heart of New Directive