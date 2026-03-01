Sikandar Raza's Heroics Propel Zimbabwe in T20 Clash
Sikandar Raza's outstanding performance with a 43-ball 73 helped Zimbabwe post 153/7 against South Africa in their final Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup. Despite regular loss of wickets, Raza's efforts gave Zimbabwe a fighting chance. Clive Madande contributed 26 off 20 balls.
Sikandar Raza's spectacular 73 runs off 43 balls played a pivotal role in elevating Zimbabwe's score to 153/7 in their concluding Super Eights encounter against South Africa during the T20 World Cup.
Despite frequent wicket losses, Raza showcased an impressive innings, hitting eight fours and four sixes. His resilient batting was the highlight of Zimbabwe's innings as their position wavered.
In addition, Clive Madande executed a crucial 26 runs off 20 balls to further strengthen the team's total. Meanwhile, South Africa's Kwena Maphaka delivered a disciplined performance with bowling figures of 4-0-21-2.
