Modi Targets Congress, Highlights Development Plans for Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely criticized the Congress's past governance in Puducherry, alleging corruption and political instability. He accused the party of turning the Union Territory into an 'ATM for one family' based in Delhi.

Modi outlined a vision for a developed Puducherry by 2047, citing new projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore. He praised the Centre's contributions to infrastructure and education, highlighting the potential for the region to become a medical tourism hub.

In his address, Chief Minister N Rangasamy renewed the plea for statehood, emphasizing repeated resolutions passed by the Assembly. Key projects launched include e-buses and the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission.