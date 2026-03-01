Modi Targets Congress, Highlights Development Plans for Puducherry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for political instability and corruption in Puducherry, dubbing it an 'ATM for one family.' He unveiled development projects, emphasizing Puducherry's potential as a medical tourism hub. Amid election run-up, CM Rangasamy urged statehood. Key initiatives included e-buses and infrastructure upgrades.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely criticized the Congress's past governance in Puducherry, alleging corruption and political instability. He accused the party of turning the Union Territory into an 'ATM for one family' based in Delhi.
Modi outlined a vision for a developed Puducherry by 2047, citing new projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore. He praised the Centre's contributions to infrastructure and education, highlighting the potential for the region to become a medical tourism hub.
In his address, Chief Minister N Rangasamy renewed the plea for statehood, emphasizing repeated resolutions passed by the Assembly. Key projects launched include e-buses and the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission.
