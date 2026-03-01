Left Menu

Modi Unveils Transformative Projects to Propel Puducherry Towards Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress's past governance in Puducherry, marking it as a hub of corruption and instability. Emphasizing development, he announced projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore and stressed the vision for Puducherry as a medical and tourism hub, while calling for enhanced connectivity and infrastructure upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress during his visit to Puducherry, citing their former rule as marred by political instability and corruption. He accused Congress of turning Puducherry into an ATM for a single family based in Delhi, and highlighted similar issues in Tamil Nadu under DMK governance.

Modi unveiled various projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore aimed at propelling Puducherry towards development, with a vision to make it a medical tourism hub. Initiatives include providing electric buses under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme and infrastructure upgrades at Pondicherry University.

The Prime Minister emphasized better connectivity, announcing investment in road projects linking Puducherry to major hubs, thus enhancing tourism and trade. Modi urged the people to reject the past regime's corruption and embrace the new development-oriented vision. Chief Minister N Rangasamy reiterated the plea for statehood to the Central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

