Prime Minister Modi's Vision: A Developed Tamil Nadu for a Developed India

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the Centre's dedication to fostering a developed Tamil Nadu within a developed India framework, particularly aiming for 2047. This announcement followed the unveiling of infrastructure projects valued over Rs 4,400 crore.

During his address, Modi emphasized Tamil Nadu's significant historical and cultural heritage, indicating government plans to elevate sites like Adichanallur into global heritage attractions. He also discussed advancements in TN's railway system, citing modern, efficient upgrades and the introduction of new Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains with locally manufactured coaches.

Infrastructure development included the four-laning of highway sections and the renovation of railway stations. Additionally, Modi inaugurated three new FM relay transmitters to boost broadcasting coverage in Tamil Nadu, enhancing regional access to public services.

