Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Vision: A Developed Tamil Nadu for a Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the Centre's commitment to developing Tamil Nadu as part of the vision for a developed India by 2047. He highlighted infrastructure projects, railway upgrades, and new broadcasting facilities to ensure inclusive development, modernization, and connectivity within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:08 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Vision: A Developed Tamil Nadu for a Developed India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the Centre's dedication to fostering a developed Tamil Nadu within a developed India framework, particularly aiming for 2047. This announcement followed the unveiling of infrastructure projects valued over Rs 4,400 crore.

During his address, Modi emphasized Tamil Nadu's significant historical and cultural heritage, indicating government plans to elevate sites like Adichanallur into global heritage attractions. He also discussed advancements in TN's railway system, citing modern, efficient upgrades and the introduction of new Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains with locally manufactured coaches.

Infrastructure development included the four-laning of highway sections and the renovation of railway stations. Additionally, Modi inaugurated three new FM relay transmitters to boost broadcasting coverage in Tamil Nadu, enhancing regional access to public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: A 70th Goal and New Challenges

Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: A 70th Goal and New Challenges

 Global
2
Rising Threats to Jewish Life in Germany Post-Ayatollah's Death

Rising Threats to Jewish Life in Germany Post-Ayatollah's Death

 Germany
3
Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

 India
4
A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026