The Defining Moment in Iran's History: A New Path Emerges

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, described the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as pivotal for Iran's future. She highlighted the potential for transformative change within Iran and efforts to collaborate with regional partners to promote de-escalation.
The recent passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei marks a watershed moment in the country's history, according to Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief.
Kallas expressed that this event opens the possibility for a new era in Iran, offering its citizens the chance for greater self-determination and freedom. She made these comments on the social media platform X.
In her statements, Kallas also emphasized her ongoing communication with international partners, particularly those impacted by Iran's military activities, to explore concrete steps toward reducing regional tensions.
