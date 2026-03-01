BJP Criticizes AAP's Development Record Amid Political Turmoil

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, targeting his governance track record in Delhi and Punjab. Despite over a decade in power in Delhi and more than three years in Punjab, AAP's achievements have been labeled negligible by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. Sachdeva argues that these regions have witnessed little to no development under AAP's rule.

At a recent rally, Kejriwal, recently cleared in a liquor policy case, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He stated that the BJP's exit from power is imminent. Kejriwal criticized the BJP's one-year tenure in Delhi, accusing them of mismanagement, leading to unfixed roads, contaminated water supply, and severe air pollution issues.

In contrast, Sachdeva highlighted that under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP government has brought significant changes. Within a year, development projects worth thousands of crores across various departments have been initiated. The allocation of Rs 100 crore to each assembly constituency has further fueled local development, Sachdeva added.

(With inputs from agencies.)