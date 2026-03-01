Drone Debris Hits Abu Dhabi: Escalating Tensions in Gulf Cities

Debris from an intercepted drone has damaged a complex in Abu Dhabi that houses the Israeli embassy, injuring a woman and her child, according to the emirate's state media office. The debris struck the facade of Etihad Towers after a loud interception.

The incident follows U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran with Tehran retaliating against U.S. bases and civilian sites across the Gulf. This escalation has reverberated across the region, causing damage in key urban areas including Dubai and Oman, where drone attacks have targeted infrastructure.

Amidst the rising tensions, Dubai's major landmarks suffered overnight damage and major smoke plumes were seen at the Jebel Ali port due to a berth fire. The developments are significant given the region's importance as a hub for tourism and international trade.