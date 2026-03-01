Left Menu

Modi's Foreign Policy Under Fire: Congress Criticizes Handling of Iran Conflict

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, particularly his response to the US-Israeli attack on Iran, as damaging to India's values and interests. They accused the Modi government of compromising international relations and making detrimental trade agreements with the US under Trump's administration.

  • India

The Congress, on Sunday, strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, especially the handling of the US-Israel attack on Iran. They claimed India's values, principles, and interests have been compromised, with the nation paying heavily for Modi's governance style.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took jabs at Modi's foreign policy, describing it as exposed and criticized the prime minister for allegedly displaying moral cowardice during his visit to Israel. The critique intensified following the reported killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by an airstrike.

Ramesh further commented on the India-US trade deal, suggesting Modi made concessions under political pressure, allegedly resulting in a one-sided agreement. The Congress condemned ongoing Iran hostilities and urged the Indian government to safeguard Indians in the Middle East.

