Drone Strikes Ripple Across Gulf's Key Trade Hubs
Recent drone interceptions have caused significant damage and injuries across several Gulf cities, impacting key international trade and aviation hubs. The attacks followed strikes on Iran by the US and Israel, leading to retaliatory actions affecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Oman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:09 IST
In a series of escalating events, debris from an intercepted drone damaged a complex housing the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi, causing minor injuries, according to state media on Sunday.
The incident occurred amid increasing tensions in the Gulf following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which promised retaliation.
The drone strikes have had significant repercussions on key Middle Eastern trade hubs, including Dubai and Oman, with the damage also affecting international airports and critical infrastructure.
