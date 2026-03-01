Left Menu

USS Abraham Lincoln Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp reported that the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was targeted with four ballistic missiles on Sunday. The USS Lincoln, one of two carriers in the region, is the only one within proximity to Iranian shores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:48 IST
USS Abraham Lincoln Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp announced on Sunday that the USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. aircraft carrier, was the target of four ballistic missile attacks. The statement was reported by Iranian state media, highlighting tensions in the region.

Currently, the USS Abraham Lincoln is one of two aircraft carriers deployed to this strategically sensitive area. However, it is the only carrier positioned relatively close to Iranian waters, thereby drawing increased attention from regional forces.

The proximity of the USS Lincoln to Iranian shores has heightened vulnerabilities amid a climate of rising tensions and military preparedness. The incident underscores persistent security challenges in the region.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
2
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026