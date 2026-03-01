USS Abraham Lincoln Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp announced on Sunday that the USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. aircraft carrier, was the target of four ballistic missile attacks. The statement was reported by Iranian state media, highlighting tensions in the region.

Currently, the USS Abraham Lincoln is one of two aircraft carriers deployed to this strategically sensitive area. However, it is the only carrier positioned relatively close to Iranian waters, thereby drawing increased attention from regional forces.

The proximity of the USS Lincoln to Iranian shores has heightened vulnerabilities amid a climate of rising tensions and military preparedness. The incident underscores persistent security challenges in the region.