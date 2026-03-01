Iran's Urgent Leadership Transition: A New Supreme Leader in Days
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reveals that the country will appoint a new Supreme Leader within the next one or two days, following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei due to US and Israeli strikes. This announcement was made during an interview with the Al Jazeera network.
In a significant political update, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that a new Supreme Leader will be chosen in the coming days. This statement comes in the wake of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, which resulted from US and Israeli military actions.
The minister shared this information during an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, emphasizing the urgency and immediacy of the leadership transition in the country.
The appointment of a new Supreme Leader is expected to take place within 'one or two days,' marking a pivotal moment in Iran's political landscape.
Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after Khamenei is killed by US-Israeli campaign, reports AP.