Missile Strike in Beit Shemesh Sparks Chaos Amid US-Israel-Iran Tensions

In Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, a direct missile strike claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, further raising tensions in the region. This latest incident increases the death toll to nine in Israel since hostilities with Iran intensified on Saturday, according to rescue services.

The strike resulted in significant damage to a public bomb shelter and numerous homes. Two individuals, including a young girl, are reported to be in critical condition, with another 20 sustaining light to moderate injuries, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said. Firefighters continue to search the area for potentially trapped individuals.

This escalation follows joint military operations by the US and Israel against Iran, during which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The region has since been under heavy missile fire from Iran.