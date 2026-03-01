Left Menu

Missile Strike in Beit Shemesh Sparks Chaos Amid US-Israel-Iran Tensions

A missile strike on a residential building in Beit Shemesh, Israel, killed at least eight people, escalating already tense relations with Iran. The incident occurred amid joint US-Israel military actions against Iran, in which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerseydale | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, a direct missile strike claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, further raising tensions in the region. This latest incident increases the death toll to nine in Israel since hostilities with Iran intensified on Saturday, according to rescue services.

The strike resulted in significant damage to a public bomb shelter and numerous homes. Two individuals, including a young girl, are reported to be in critical condition, with another 20 sustaining light to moderate injuries, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said. Firefighters continue to search the area for potentially trapped individuals.

This escalation follows joint military operations by the US and Israel against Iran, during which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The region has since been under heavy missile fire from Iran.

