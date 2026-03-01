Left Menu

Himachal's Anganwadi Revolution: Building Future Foundations

Himachal Pradesh government has transformed Anganwadi centres into 'Anganwadi Co-Schools' to bolster early education and child development. A joint committee oversees integration with formal schools. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, prioritizes nutrition and quality education for the state's youngest citizens.

Updated: 01-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:48 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a transformative initiative by declaring all Anganwadi centres as 'Anganwadi Co-Schools'. This move aims to integrate early childhood care with formal schooling to reinforce foundational learning.

A state-level joint committee, headed by the secretary of education, has been formed to implement guidelines from the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Education. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership underscores the initiative, focusing on nutrition, quality education, and inclusive growth.

Approximately 18,925 Anganwadi centres serve as community care pillars, meeting children's nutritional and educational needs. The government closely monitors the growth of children under six on key physical and developmental metrics, ensuring comprehensive support for Himachal's future generations.

