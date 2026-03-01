Left Menu

Trump Claims Major Victory: 48 Leaders Eliminated in U.S. and Israeli Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a Fox News interview that 48 leaders have been killed in joint U.S. and Israeli operations in Iran. Highlighting rapid progress, he emphasized the unprecedented success of these missions. The interview was shared by Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:01 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the elimination of 48 leaders through U.S. and Israeli operations targeting Iran.

Emphasizing the speed and effectiveness of these actions, Trump stated, "It's moving along rapidly. Nobody can believe the success we're having."

The interview, which underscores Trump's strategic triumphs, was aired by Fox News' "The Sunday Briefing" and shared extensively online.

