Pakistani Hindus to Celebrate Holi with Simplicity Amid Regional Tensions

Pakistani Hindus plan to mark the Holi festival simply, responding to a call from President Asif Ali Zardari following increased regional tensions. Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, head of the Pakistan Hindu Council, supports the president's appeal, emphasizing national security and citizen safety amid recent geopolitical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to ensure safety amid regional unrest, Pakistani Hindus have announced plans to celebrate the upcoming Holi festival in a more subdued manner. The call for simplicity comes after President Asif Ali Zardari appealed to the community to prioritize security over the traditional large Holi gatherings.

The patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, who also serves as a Member of the National Assembly, echoed the president's sentiments. He described the appeal as timely, urging the Hindu community to limit large gatherings due to increased tensions following recent attacks in the region.

Regional tension escalated after Iran's Supreme Leader was killed in an airstrike, followed by retaliatory actions from Iran against US and Israeli interests. Given these circumstances, Dr Vankwani has instructed local Hindu leaders to be cautious and work closely with authorities to ensure peace during Holi celebrations on March 4.

