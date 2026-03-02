Left Menu

Debating Bihar's Prohibition: Time for a Thorough Review?

Union Minister Chirag Paswan advocates for a reassessment of Bihar's prohibition law. He emphasizes tightening its enforcement and fixing loopholes to ensure its objectives are met. Paswan supports curbing alcoholism but calls for addressing issues, such as spurious liquor and illegal distribution, through a comprehensive review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:48 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has called for a detailed review of Bihar's decade-old prohibition law, emphasizing the need to tighten its enforcement by identifying and correcting existing loopholes.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan insisted that while the law was well-intentioned, it's essential to evaluate its effectiveness and ensure that its original objectives are being met. He clarified that advocating for a review does not imply a call to lift the liquor ban but aims for improvements through ongoing assessments.

Paswan, the national president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), reaffirmed his commitment to combating alcoholism but pointed out recurring issues, such as deaths from spurious liquor and illegal alcohol distribution in the state. With mixed reactions within the political sphere, particularly from JD(U) and BJP leaders, the topic remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

