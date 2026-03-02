Ghaziabad Police Foil Attack, Suspect Killed in Retaliatory Fire

Ghaziabad police engaged in a shootout on Monday, resulting in the death of a suspect wanted for a prior assault, authorities revealed. The incident unfolded in the Loni area following the identification of the attacker through CCTV surveillance footage. Commissioner J. Ravinder Goud confirmed the incident.

Commissioner Goud recounted that the police had identified the suspects in an attack at Loni police station from two days earlier. Anticipating another strike, law enforcement officials encircled the area, leading to a confrontation when two men on a motorcycle fired at officers. In retaliatory fire, suspect Zishan was shot and later died in hospital.

Across state lines, Delhi police apprehended two individuals involved in a robbery inside an e-rickshaw. The Seelampur Police Station team cracked the case swiftly, recovering part of the stolen cash and arresting suspects Danish and Sharafat. Efforts continue to trace additional accomplices in both cases.

