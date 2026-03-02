Escalating Tensions: Afghan Airstrikes Hit Pakistani Military Bases

The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced a series of airstrikes on major military sites in Pakistan, including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. The strikes are a response to Pakistani air raids on Afghan territory, escalating cross-border tensions.

The Afghan Air Force targeted the Nur Khan Airbase, 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in Mohmand Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alongside other critical military sites. According to the Afghan Defense Ministry, these attacks inflicted substantial damage.

Confirming the assault, the Afghan Defense Ministry cited it as retaliation for recent Pakistani army airstrikes on Kabul, Bagram, and other locations. The situation has considerably exacerbated tensions between the two countries, with Afghan authorities warning of further consequences if hostilities persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)