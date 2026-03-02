Panjappur Lake: A Sanctuary for Migratory Birds and Local Biodiversity

Located in southern Tamil Nadu, Panjappur Lake emerges as a vital urban wetland supporting diverse avian species. During the winter season, the lake becomes a thriving hub for waterbirds, such as cormorants, darters, and herons, among others. Grey Herons nesting within its dense vegetation highlight its suitability for breeding.

Large flocks of Glossy Ibises and terns are drawn to the lake, utilizing its dense vegetation as a secure roosting site. The surrounding grasslands enhance the ecological value, attracting smaller birds like munias and prinias. A notable sighting was the Paddyfield Warbler, recorded in the area after nearly a decade.

Supported by Bishop Heber College, sustained monitoring efforts reveal the lake's importance for migratory species, like the Bar-headed Goose from Central Asia. Dr. R. Carlton notes that popular birdwatching spots, aided by platforms such as eBird, contribute to increasing awareness and encouraging conservation across the region.