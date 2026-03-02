Left Menu

Panjappur Lake: A Sanctuary for Migratory Birds and Local Biodiversity

Panjappur Lake in Tamil Nadu plays a crucial role as an urban wetland by attracting diverse bird species. Nesting Grey Herons, migratory Bar-headed Geese, and returning Paddyfield Warblers reveal its ecological significance. Continuous monitoring by experts underscores the need for sustainable conservation efforts to maintain this vital biodiversity hotspot.

View of the Panjappur lake in Tiruchirappalli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Located in southern Tamil Nadu, Panjappur Lake emerges as a vital urban wetland supporting diverse avian species. During the winter season, the lake becomes a thriving hub for waterbirds, such as cormorants, darters, and herons, among others. Grey Herons nesting within its dense vegetation highlight its suitability for breeding.

Large flocks of Glossy Ibises and terns are drawn to the lake, utilizing its dense vegetation as a secure roosting site. The surrounding grasslands enhance the ecological value, attracting smaller birds like munias and prinias. A notable sighting was the Paddyfield Warbler, recorded in the area after nearly a decade.

Supported by Bishop Heber College, sustained monitoring efforts reveal the lake's importance for migratory species, like the Bar-headed Goose from Central Asia. Dr. R. Carlton notes that popular birdwatching spots, aided by platforms such as eBird, contribute to increasing awareness and encouraging conservation across the region.

