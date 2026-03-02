Left Menu

Olivia Dean Triumphs at 2026 BRIT Awards

Olivia Dean emerged as the major winner at the 2026 BRIT Awards, securing four accolades including Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Milan Fashion Week showcased distinct collections by Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani. Additionally, the film 'Sinners' boosted its Oscar chances by winning the Actor Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:31 IST
Olivia Dean stole the spotlight at Saturday's BRIT Awards, hosted in Manchester, claiming the prestigious Album of the Year honor with her record 'The Art Of Loving', among four accolades. The event celebrated Britain's vibrant pop music scene.

Milan Fashion Week offered fashion aficionados a feast for the eyes as Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani presented their latest collections. Dolce & Gabbana unveiled a striking all-black lineup, emphasizing identity, while Giorgio Armani's Silvana Armani introduced a collection promising a fresh take on elegance.

In the world of cinema, the vampire thriller 'Sinners' captured the acclaimed Actor Award, enhancing its prospects for Oscar glory. This recognition marks a significant achievement on its journey through the competitive awards season.

