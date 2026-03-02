Indian Army's Humanitarian Missions Strengthen Ties with Local Communities

The Indian Army's Romeo Force, part of the Rashtriya Rifles, recently organized a blood donation camp at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri, donating over 20 units of blood to bolster the hospital's reserves. This initiative aims to enhance emergency medical preparedness and ensure blood availability during critical situations.

Dr. Javed Iqbal, Deputy Medical Superintendent at GMC, praised the Army for its timely support. 'Whenever blood is needed, the Indian Army jawans promptly respond,' Iqbal told ANI. He noted that the donation of 20 units reflects the Army's ongoing commitment to the community, particularly following emergencies.

Army officials emphasized that their actions highlight a dual commitment: protecting national borders and serving local communities. The Romeo Force's initiatives, including veterinary services in remote hilly areas under Operation Sadbhavana, further strengthen the bond of trust between the Army and the region's residents.