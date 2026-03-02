Left Menu

Bomb Scares Hit Delhi: Schools and Banks on Alert

Several schools and banks in Delhi received bomb threat emails, prompting quick action by security forces. Evacuations and thorough checks were undertaken, though nothing suspicious was discovered. Investigations are ongoing into the email origins. The city remains on high alert amid these threats.

Bomb Scares Hit Delhi: Schools and Banks on Alert
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense situation on Monday, three banks and six schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threat emails, leading to rapid mobilization of security teams. Authorities moved swiftly, conducting intensive searches and ensuring the safety of all concerned, the Delhi Fire Services reported.

The threats affected the Axis Bank branch in Connaught Place, State Bank of India at AIIMS, and another SBI branch in Shahdara. Schools including Army Public School in Delhi Cantt and others received similar threats. Evacuations were promptly executed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Security forces, including local police, bomb disposal squads, and fire services, are thoroughly investigating the origins of the threats as the city remains on high alert. Students will resume classes once the premises are declared safe, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

