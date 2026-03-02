Left Menu

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: A Looming Oil Crisis

The Strait of Hormuz's potential disruption could drive oil prices above $100 per barrel due to halted tanker movements, impacting global oil and LNG supply. Alternative routes and OPEC+ production might not suffice. The situation draws parallels to the 1970s oil embargo, with significant economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:21 IST
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: A Looming Oil Crisis
  • India

Oil prices are under threat of surpassing $100 per barrel as geopolitical tensions impact tanker movements through the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for 15% of global oil supply and 20% of LNG supply. Following attacks on Iranian facilities, shipping activity halts amid withdrawal of insurance coverage, consultancy Wood Mackenzie warns.

OPEC+ members, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, planned to restore April 2023 production cuts, but ongoing disruptions may render these efforts moot. Alternative routes and strategic reserves offer limited mitigation. The market uncertainty recalls the 1970s oil embargo, with potential for significant price spikes if stability is not swiftly restored.

LNG flows, crucial for European and Asian markets, also face risks, as potential halts could intensify competition for available supply. Energy analysts cite parallels to past crises, stressing the pressing need for diplomatic resolution to resume vital transit through the strait.

