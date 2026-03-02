Left Menu

Karnataka's Stranded Citizens in West Asia: Government Intervenes

109 individuals from Karnataka are trapped in the war-torn West Asia, with efforts underway to bring them back. Most are in Dubai and Bahrain, and the state government is coordinating with India's central government for their return once air traffic restrictions lift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:23 IST
Karnataka's Stranded Citizens in West Asia: Government Intervenes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning situation, 109 people from Karnataka find themselves stranded in the conflict-hit West Asia, prompting swift governmental action. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office highlights that 100 are currently in Dubai, while 9 are in Bahrain.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda assured the public that the state is working diligently to facilitate their return. The central government has been urged to intervene given that air traffic has been temporarily suspended, halting any flights.

The Karnataka government, through various state departments, is actively liaising with the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite a safe return for its citizens once flights resume. This development underscores the complex coordination required in facilitating international repatriation in crisis scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India
2
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
3
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026