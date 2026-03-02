Karnataka's Stranded Citizens in West Asia: Government Intervenes

In a concerning situation, 109 people from Karnataka find themselves stranded in the conflict-hit West Asia, prompting swift governmental action. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office highlights that 100 are currently in Dubai, while 9 are in Bahrain.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda assured the public that the state is working diligently to facilitate their return. The central government has been urged to intervene given that air traffic has been temporarily suspended, halting any flights.

The Karnataka government, through various state departments, is actively liaising with the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite a safe return for its citizens once flights resume. This development underscores the complex coordination required in facilitating international repatriation in crisis scenarios.

