In an unprecedented move, the US Congress is gearing up to debate President Donald Trump's authority to bomb Iran, following his decision to act without congressional approval. The military action, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, has brought untold human costs and financial strain while raising fundamental questions about constitutional powers.

Congress, historically hesitant in exercising its control over wartime decisions, is now faced with crucial resolutions. These resolutions aim to challenge the unchecked expansion of presidential war powers, reflecting a growing concern over the balance of power, especially in light of Operation Epic Fury's continued impact.

The debate comes as tensions rise, with Iran appointing a new leader after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, murdered during the attack. The unfolding situation places Congress, particularly the Republican majority, at a crossroads in determining America's future military strategy and its commitment to constitutional processes.

