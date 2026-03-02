Left Menu

Operation Epic Fury: Congress Debates Trump's Wartime Authority

The US Congress is preparing to debate President Trump's unilateral military actions against Iran. This debate holds significance as it involves checks on presidential power regarding warfare. Operation Epic Fury, a joint US-Israel attack, intensifies tensions, with Congress evaluating its role in wartime decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move, the US Congress is gearing up to debate President Donald Trump's authority to bomb Iran, following his decision to act without congressional approval. The military action, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, has brought untold human costs and financial strain while raising fundamental questions about constitutional powers.

Congress, historically hesitant in exercising its control over wartime decisions, is now faced with crucial resolutions. These resolutions aim to challenge the unchecked expansion of presidential war powers, reflecting a growing concern over the balance of power, especially in light of Operation Epic Fury's continued impact.

The debate comes as tensions rise, with Iran appointing a new leader after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, murdered during the attack. The unfolding situation places Congress, particularly the Republican majority, at a crossroads in determining America's future military strategy and its commitment to constitutional processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

