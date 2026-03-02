South Sudan Violence: A Nation on the Brink

An insurgent attack in a remote South Sudanese village left at least 169 individuals dead, a local official relayed on Monday. The tragedy amplifies concerns over the escalating violence pushing the nation toward potential civil war.

In the aftermath of the attack in Abiemnom county, 1,000 individuals sought refuge at the UN's base, highlighting the grave risk faced by civilians. With women and children among those killed, a call for immediate cessation of violence has been issued by UNMISS.

The intensifying conflict arises as government forces confront armed groups loyal to opposition leader Riek Machar. Efforts for peaceful dialogue continue amid rising tensions and military engagements threatening an already fragile peace agreement established in 2018.